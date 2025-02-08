Roy Keane Warns Man United Fans Not To Be Fooled Over Win Against Leicester

Former Manchester United captain Roy Keane has urged the club’s fans not to be carried away by the team’s dramatic FA Cup victory over Leicester City on Friday.

Manchester United advanced to the fifth round thanks to a late Harry Maguire’s header which replays indicated to be an offside. Note that the stage of the competition didn’t give room for VAR intervention.

Leicester, despite trailing late in the game, had an impressive performance, with Joshua Zirkzee equalizing in the 68th minute after Bobby De Cordova-Reid had given them an early lead at Old Trafford.

In comments made during ITV’s coverage of the match, Keane reflected on the team’s performance, stating, “It is a bit of everything. The manager is frustrated.

“I don’t understand. There’s no energy – we go on about tactics; you have to play with energy; it is the starting point and enthusiasm. It doesn’t matter what system you are playing; you won’t get near anyone.

“You have to close people down. We saw two bad teams out there.”

Meanwhile, Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has praised midfielder Ryan Gravenberch, likening him to the iconic Patrick Vieira. Carragher believes Gravenberch deserves consideration for the PFA Footballer of the Year award due to his impactful performances this season.

Gravenberch has emerged as a key player in Liverpool’s midfield under manager Arne Slot. He showcased his skills during the Reds’ 4-0 victory over Tottenham at Anfield, securing their place in the Carabao Cup final.

Liverpool will face Newcastle United in the final, following the Magpies’ 2-0 win over Arsenal. Liverpool’s aggregate victory over Tottenham was 4-1, while Newcastle defeated Arsenal 4-0 on aggregate in their semi-finals.

In an interview with Metro, Carragher commented on Gravenberch’s development, saying: “There were high expectations of him upon his arrival; Bayern Munich likely had their reasons for allowing him to leave, primarily due to their different system. Liverpool’s 4-3-3 setup allowed him to thrive as an attacking midfielder, using his athleticism to make penetrating runs.”

Carragher added, “What stands out is his versatility in adapting to various roles in the midfield, making him a pivotal player. The highest praise I can give is that he deserves to be in the running for Player of the Year. His playing style and attributes remind me considerably of Patrick Vieira – he’s proven to be a significant asset for the team.”