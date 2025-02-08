“Release Him, He’s Fulfilling Prophecy” – Pastor Abeboye Orders Release Of Popular Tiktoker, Seaking

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, says he was not involved in the arrest of popular TikToker, Olumide Ogunsanwo, better known as ‘SeaKing.’

According to Pastor Adeboye, those who moved for the arrest of the Tiktoker didn’t carry him along when they took action over alleged derogatory remarks against him by the social media user.

The popular cleric has however directed the release of the Tiktoker, saying he is only fulfilling prophecy.

Pastor Adeboye stated in a video: “I was told that some people got angry and went to arrest the fellow man, release him, he’s fulfilling prophecy.”

Naija News recalls that Seaking was rearrested in Lagos on Thursday, February 6 and flown to Abuja.

Speaking on the development, former Presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore, later revealed that the popular Nigerian TikToker, Olumide Ogunsanwo, better known as Seaking, was rearrested over his defamatory comments against the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye.

In a post via his X handle on Friday, Sowere said he visited the Federal Investigation Department (FID), alongside Human rights lawyer, Deji Adeyanju, and was told that Seaking was rearrested over alleged cyberbullying against Adeboye.

The FID reportedly received a petition from one Paul James Adama on behalf of Pastor Adeboye.