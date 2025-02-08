Police Rescue Edo Traditional Ruler

The Edo State Police Command has disclosed that its operatives have rescued the Onogie of Udo-Eguare community, in Edo State.

Naija News reports that this was made known in a statement on Saturday by the Police Command spokesperson, CSP Moses Iyamu.

The statement reads: “The Commissioner of Police Edo State Command, CP Betty Enekpen Isokpan Otimenyin, psc, mnips has today 07/02/2024 at about 1800hrs kept her vow with the rescue of the Onogie of Udo-Eguare community who was earlier kidnapped on the 03/02/2025.

“The Command appreciates the Government of Edo State and attributed this success to the logistic support rendered by the Executive Governor of Edo State, HE Sen. Monday Okpebholo towards this operations. The Command equally appreciates the vigilantes, hunters and other well-meaning residents of the State for their support so far.

“The general public is assured that the Command’s commitment to the fight against crime remains unshaken.”

Naija News recalls that the monarch was reportedly abducted on a forest path between Ubiaja and Udo community, where he was ambushed by armed assailants.

Eyewitnesses who spoke with Daily Trust said the attackers shot dead a commercial motorcycle rider before seizing the traditional ruler and five others. However, reports indicate that one of the captives later escaped.

A source disclosed that the kidnappers targeted the monarch specifically, raising concerns over the motive behind the abduction.

Confirming the incident, the Spokesperson of the Edo State Police Command, Moses Yamu, had said the police received a report about the kidnapping of the traditional ruler and a 21-year-old man.

He explained that the monarch was on a motorcycle heading to his community when the attackers ambushed them, killing the Okada rider before taking the ruler away.