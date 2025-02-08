PDP: The Crisis Started From The Presidential Convention Held In Abuja – Bode George

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Bode George, has said the party’s internal crisis was caused by the 2022 presidential convention.

Naija News reports that George warned that to avoid a repeat of chaos during the February 29th National Executive Council meeting of the party, the party’s constitution must be followed.

In an interview with Channels TV on Friday, the former Military Governor of Ondo State warned members of the party against disrupting the plans to build the party back in unity.

He admitted that the NEC meeting would not be easy, but emphasized that all decisions would be reached in line with the party’s constitution.

His words: “We will allow discussions, we will allow debate, we will allow the camaraderie to allow ourselves to exercise our our voices. At the end of the day there will be decision made purely on the legality, the constitution, the directives laid down by the founding fathers of our party. Because this party is not a private enterprise of any individual .

“And I have appeal to all sides to calm down. people who are so hell-bent on their personal ambition you’ll find your way out. The BoT has the power to tell any member who refuses to listen to sound of reasoning to please take a walk. It is there and we shouldn’t shy away from it. This crisis started from the convention that we had, the presidential convention that we held in Abuja. And we’ve been saying please calm down there are norms, the procedure for people to emerge as presidential candidates, to emerge as national chairman of the party and all the other organs of the party.

“There are rules and if we follow the rules I am hoping that we have now learned a lesson, because the manipulation of that convention led us to this mess and we must avoid it for the sake of the future of the future generation of this country.”