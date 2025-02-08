One Year After Completion, VP Shettima Yet to Move Into Official Residence

Nearly a year after its completion, Vice President Kashim Shettima has yet to move into the new official residence built for Nigeria’s second-highest citizen, raising concerns over security and logistics.

The ₦15 billion residence, commissioned by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on June 7, 2024, was handed over to the Presidency by the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Administration. However, the building remains largely unoccupied.

A recent visit to the site by Daily Trust on Friday, January 31, 2025, revealed minimal activity, with only a few plainclothes security operatives seen around the vicinity.

Multiple sources familiar with the matter told Daily Trust that the delay in relocating the VP was due to security concerns.

One source pointed out that the location of the new residence was not ideal for a high-profile government official such as the Vice President.

“The security concerns surrounding the location might have influenced the decision to delay the VP’s movement into the house,” one of the sources stated.

Efforts to obtain official confirmation from the Vice President’s spokesman, Stanley Nkwocha, were unsuccessful as he could not be reached for comment.

Meanwhile, an official of the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA)—the agency responsible for implementing the project—confirmed that all necessary work had been completed and handed over to the presidency on the day of commissioning.