NPFL: Remo Stars Aim To Complete Season Double Against Kano Pillars [Full Matchday 23 Fixtures]

Table toppers Remo Stars are poised to solidify their commanding lead in the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) as they prepare to host former champions Kano Pillars on Saturday for a thrilling match-day 23 encounter in Ikenne.

Currently, Remo Stars enjoy an impressive eight-point cushion at the top of the league table, followed closely by 3SC, who are in second place and are set to face Bendel Insurance in another pivotal matchup.

Remo Stars enter this contest riding a wave of confidence. They have yet to drop any points in their last five outings and remain unbeaten in their last seven matches, showcasing a strong run of form.

In stark contrast, their opponents, Kano Pillars, have struggled recently, winning only two of their last five matches. Their situation has been further complicated by the suspension of head coach Usman Abdallah, a situation that has left the team in a state of uncertainty as they prepare for this crucial clash against a top rival.

The stakes are high for Remo Stars, who aim to complete a league double over Kano Pillars after securing a 2-0 victory in the first leg of the season held in Katsina.

Head coach Daniel Ogunmodede remained confident when discussing the potential outcome of the match, stating, “Definitely maximum three points” following their hard-fought 2-1 win against Sunshine Stars last week. His optimism reflects the team’s robust form and determination as they seek to extend their lead.

Taking the reins temporarily for Kano Pillars, interim coach Ahmed Garba faces the tough challenge of inspiring his players to turn the tide in his debut match at the helm.

A victory for Remo Stars would elevate them to a total of 48 points, but the extent of their lead will ultimately depend on the outcome of the concurrent match between 3SC and Bendel Insurance.

Kano Pillars, having faced a significant dip in form, now find themselves languishing in 12th place on the league table with just 29 points accrued from 21 matches.

The pressure is mounting for them to deliver a strong performance and reclaim their former glory against a formidable opponent.

Below is the 2024-2025 NPFL Matchday 23 Fixtures:

Friday, February 7

Katsina United Vs Heartland

1-0

Saturday, February 8

El-Kanemi Warriors Vs Nasarawa United

3 p.m.

Remo Stars Vs Kano Pillars

4 p.m.

Shooting Stars Vs Bendel Insurance

5:30 p.m.

Sunday, February 9

Niger Tornadoes Vs Plateau United

3 p.m.

Bayelsa United Vs Enugu Rangers

4 p.m.

Rivers United Vs Lobi Stars

4 p.m.

Abia Warriors Vs Sunshine Stars

4 p.m.

Akwa United Vs Enyimba

4 p.m.

Ikorodu City Vs Kwara United

5:30 p.m.