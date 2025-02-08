NNPP Chairman Insists Kwankwaso Faction Remains Expelled

The National Chairman of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Agbo Major, has insisted that the Rabiu Kwankwaso faction remains expelled, dismissing their rejection of the party’s recent national convention.

Speaking at a press conference in Abuja on Saturday, Major stated that the convention held in Lagos on Tuesday, which saw his emergence as chairman, was legitimate and backed by a court ruling.

His statement comes in response to a strong rejection from the Kwankwaso faction, which insists that the Lagos convention was illegitimate and that Ajuji Ahmed remains the rightful NNPP National Chairman.

Speaking on behalf of the faction, NNPP’s Publicity Secretary, Ladipo Johnson, dismissed Major’s leadership, labelling it a “renegade group” with no legal standing.

He said, “The recent judgement of the Abia High Court dated 1st November 2024 unequivocally compelled INEC to hand our party to its Board of Trustees led by Dr Boniface Okechukwu Aniebonam pending the resolution of all issues in court(s). You also recall that the same judgement mandated the BOT to activate all other organs of the party as contained in the party’s constitution (2022 as amended) to enable it to run seamlessly.

“In total compliance with this court judgement, all necessary correspondences were made with INEC and on the 13th of January 2024, the congresses commenced with Wards nationwide. It continued days after with the local government and states as well as the zones.

“However, the national convention which was to be held on 22nd January 2025, was temporarily halted due to an interim order of an FCT High Court. It was, however, concluded on the 4th of February 2025 at the Rockview Hotel in Apapa Lagos after the life span of the interim order elapsed.”

Major said the high points of the convention included the ratification of all congresses held from ward to zonal, the ratification of the expulsion of Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso and the Kwankwassiya group from the party.

He added that other high points included the review of the party’s finances, rejection of the purported new logo and approval to revert to the old logo, amongst others.

It is worthy of note here that the Dr Aniebonam-led BOT, on February 4, 2025, completed the assignment as directed by the Abia High Court. All relevant submissions have been made to INEC, and we are sure that changes in INEC records will be effected in the next few days. I urge the body to do what is right in compliance with the rule of law.

"We once again call on the remaining remnants of the Kwankwassiya group to peacefully exit our dear party and find cover somewhere as their leaders are presently doing."

“It is worthy of note here that the Dr Aniebonam-led BOT, on February 4, 2025, completed the assignment as directed by the Abia High Court. All relevant submissions have been made to INEC, and we are sure that changes in INEC records will be effected in the next few days. I urge the body to do what is right in compliance with the rule of law.

“We once again call on the remaining remnants of the Kwankwassiya group to peacefully exit our dear party and find cover somewhere as their leaders are presently doing.”