NNPC Ltd/First E&P Joint Venture Achieves 96% Reduction In Routine Gas Flaring

The Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has said, with its partner, First Exploration & Petroleum Development Company Limited (First E&P) Joint Venture (JV), it has achieved a 96 percent reduction in gas flaring.

Naija News reports that NNPC’s spokesman, Olufemi Soneye, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday.

NNPC said the success achieved was in line with Nigeria’s commitment to reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 20% unconditionally and 47% conditionally, as stipulated in the Nationally Determined Contributions under the Paris Agreement.

“This remarkable milestone was attained through the implementation of an AG reinjection strategy into a designated underground storage reservoir at the Madu field, situated in OML 85, offshore Bayelsa State. The initiative ensures that gas, which would have otherwise been flared, is now safely stored, significantly mitigating environmental impact.

“The reduction in AG flaring aligns with the regulatory framework set forth by the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), underscoring the JV’s compliance with national environmental standards and global best practices,” it read.

Commenting on this achievement, the Group Chief Executive Officer of NNPC, Mele Kyari, stated that the achievement showed the national oil company’s commitment to optimizing production to meet energy needs.

“This achievement underscores our commitment to leveraging resources responsibly and optimizing production to meet energy needs and sustainability goals. It reflects our commitment to aligning our operations with global standards and environmental best practices,” he stated.

Similarly, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of FIRST E&P, Ademola Adeyemi-Bero, noted that the milestone represented a commitment to responsible energy production.

“This milestone reflects our unwavering commitment to environmental sustainability and responsible energy production. By substantially reducing our carbon footprint, we are contributing to a sustainable energy future that benefits both the environment and the communities we serve,” he said.

The statement added that building on this success, the joint venture remained focused on commercializing the stored gas and other stranded gas resources within the Niger Delta, reinforcing its dedication to environmental stewardship and the advancement of sustainable energy solutions