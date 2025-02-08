Nine Suspects Arrested Over Murder Of Anambra Lawmaker

The Anambra State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of nine suspects allegedly linked to the kidnap and murder of the lawmaker representing Onitsha North 1 Constituency in the Anambra State House of Assembly, Justice Azuka.

Azuka, who was abducted on December 24, 2024, along Ugwunaobankpa Road in Inland Town, Onitsha, was found dead in the early hours of Thursday near the Second Niger Bridge.

His decomposing body was reportedly dumped by the roadside, sending shockwaves across the state.

The Commissioner of Police in Anambra, Nnaghe Itam, disclosed in a press statement on Friday that a joint security team on a rescue mission made the grim discovery of the lawmaker’s remains.

“Following intelligence-led operations, security operatives swiftly arrested nine suspects believed to be actively involved in the crime,” Itam stated.

The police also recovered two pump-action guns from the suspects, while one of the men sustained a gunshot injury to the leg following a gun duel with operatives.

The arrested suspects were identified as:

Ugochukwu Onuorah (30)

Ikemefuna Ossai (20)

Ikenna Orugu (27)

Chibuike Obiefuna (19)

Chinonso Olisa (19)

Chinedu Okoli (21)

David Ojini (25)

Peter Sunday (20), who reportedly has a large tattoo on his chest that reads ‘No Peace 4 d Government.’

Naija News recalls that Azuka was kidnapped on Christmas Eve while returning home for the holidays. His disappearance prompted widespread concerns and calls for his rescue.