NICASA Condemns Death Of Nigerian Man In South African Police Custody

The Nigerian Citizens Association in South Africa (NICASA) has strongly condemned the death of a 40-year-old Nigerian citizen, Benjamin Okoli, while in police custody.

The tragic incident, which occurred in Limpopo Province, comes less than a month after the alleged killing of another Nigerian, 50-year-old Jeremiah Okoye, who also died in South African police custody on January 13, 2025.

The President-General of NICASA, Frank Onyekwelu, described the increasing deaths of Nigerians at the hands of South African police as unbearable.

“The Nigerian community in South Africa is mourning yet another loss in police custody,” Onyekwelu said in a midnight interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

According to NICASA, Okoli, a native of Akpu in Orumba South, Anambra State, was stopped by South African police, searched, and then taken to his house alongside his brother for further inspection.

Despite finding nothing incriminating, Onyekwelu alleged that the officers tortured, beat, and brutalised both men, leading to Okoli falling into a coma.

“His brother’s attempts to revive him failed while the police stood by and watched as Okoli’s life slipped away. Paramedics later pronounced him dead,” Onyekwelu added.

NICASA further revealed that investigations into Okoye’s death were still ongoing when Okoli died under similar circumstances—allegedly at the hands of the same police unit.

“This is the same group of officers accused of killing Okoye. Now, two Nigerians have died in police custody in less than a month,” he stated.

Onyekwelu expressed concerns over what he described as a disturbing trend targeting Nigerians in South Africa, especially in Limpopo Province.

He called on the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) to ensure that those responsible for these gruesome deaths are held accountable.

“We demand a full-scale investigation into these cases and insist that the officers responsible be brought to justice,” he said.

NICASA has officially notified the Nigerian High Commission in Pretoria and the Consulate in Johannesburg about these disturbing incidents.

“We hope that these senseless killings of Nigerians in police custody will stop. We appeal to our nationals in South Africa to remain calm, law-abiding, and continue their daily activities peacefully,” Onyekwelu urged.