“It Started In My Mother’s Womb” – Governor Adeleke Reveals Origin Of His Dance Steps

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, famous for his signature dance moves, has revealed that he started dancing right from his mother’s womb

Governor Adeleke disclosed that his mother told him that while she was carrying his pregnancy, he would move in her stomach anytime there was music in the environment and become still again as soon as the music stopped.

Speaking further, Adeleke recalled that his mother also told him that when he was about nine months to one year old and was crying, he would stop crying and start dancing once music was played for him.

The Governor revealed further that as he grew up, he discovered he was more productive when there is music around him, noting that music has become a part of him.

Naija News reports the Osun State Governor revealed these in an interview with Punch published on Saturday.

He said: “This is a true story—my mother once told me that while she was pregnant with me, I would move each time she heard music, especially praise and worship. But as soon as the music stopped, I would become still. She always wondered what kind of child I was because it was unusual.

“When I was about nine months or a year old, she noticed that anytime I cried and music was played, I would stop crying and start dancing. As I grew older and started working, I realised I was more productive whenever I played music. Dancing is part of me.”

Adeleke added that despite holding high political offices and people trying to use his love for music against him, God has turned it around in his favour,r and people now like him more because of his dancing.

He added that dancing has not negatively affected his work or diminished his status, respect or credibility.

“When I was elected as a senator, my opponents tried to use my love for dancing against me. But instead of it working against me, it made me even more popular, especially on social media. God turned things around for me, and people started loving me even more. So, I continued to dance. At some point, my family advised me to slow down, but I refused because I know that my dancing brings joy to many people.

“I have also taught other governors that dancing doesn’t diminish their status, respect, or credibility. We are all human. Dancing doesn’t make me any less of a leader. Even President Bill Clinton played the saxophone, and that didn’t change his position as a president. Everyone has a hobby.

“Now, I have influenced other governors to embrace dancing. I love dancing, but it does not affect my performance. In just two years, we have achieved so much. I appreciate my team for that. We inherited a terrible situation in the state, but we hit the ground running, and now, we have a good record to show,” Adeleke submitted.