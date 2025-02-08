I Didn’t Succeed In My Ambition To Join Military – Gov Makinde

The Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, has disclosed that he had the ambition to join the military but he didn’t succeed.

Governor Makinde stated this in his tribute to his late elder brother, Sunday Makinde, on Friday.

Naija News reported that the late Makinde died on Friday, (24 January 2025), at his residency in Ibadan, Oyo State.

In his tribute titled, ‘Tribute to my Beloved Brother, Sunday Makinde’, the Governor recalled how his late elder brother influenced his career path.

According to him, he wanted to join the military, but his late elder brother (Sunday) advised him to get his first degree to broaden his horizons. He added that after his first degree, he could not make it to the military.

It read: “Sundo, it’s hard to believe that I am writing a tribute to you at this time. You left so unexpectedly and suddenly that I am still in shock that you are no more with us. I remember when you came back in 1982 and we had to share dad’s bed, we formed a bond that would blossom later in life. It was not supposed to end like this. We were not supposed to talk about your passing for at least another 20 years.

“You were my example; you showed me that it was possible to achieve my dreams if I remained focused. You broadened my horizons with your own exploits and influenced my decision to get my first degree before joining the military. Unlike you, I was unsuccessful in that bid to join the military afterwards.

“Sundo, you have left behind a legacy of hard work and showed me that honesty is in fact, the best policy as you were a straight-talking man of principle. You were candid and I could always tell where I stood with you. You were the voice of reason in our family, a true first born – the binder.

“My heart is heavy with grief, yet I take solace in the knowledge that you lived an impactful and fulfilled life.

“You will live on in my heart, and your memory will remain forever cherished. I love and miss you, my dear brother. Rest on in the bosom of our Lord till we meet to part no more.”