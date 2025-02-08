‘I Did Not Do Anything, You Cannot Kill Me’ – Portable Speaks From Hiding

Popular street-hop singer, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has pleaded with the Ogun State Government to release his associates who were arrested for allegedly assaulting officials of the Ogun State Planning and Development Permit Authority (OGPDPA).

Portable, in an Instagram post on Saturday, described the allegations as “lies” and claimed his workers were unlawfully arrested and detained.

The dispute began when OGPDPA officials visited Portable’s Odogwu Bar and Restaurant to seal off the property due to a lack of approved permits and insufficient air space.

The singer alleged that the officials stormed his premises and arrested over 20 people—including artists and customers—while also seizing vehicles, gadgets, and personal belongings.

However, Ogun State Commissioner for Physical Planning, Olatunji Odunlami, dismissed Portable’s claims as “spurious and blatant falsehood”, adding that the arrest followed due process.

Following the confrontation, nine individuals were arraigned on a five-count charge, including armed violence, felony, obstruction, assault, and intent to kill.

They were granted bail at ₦5 million each, with sureties required to be licensed bond agents registered with the state government.

The case has been adjourned until March 17, 2025, for further hearing.

Portable Accuses ‘Certain Individuals’ Of Targeting Him

Portable, who appeared to be speaking from an undisclosed location, alleged that he was being “targeted and set up by certain individuals” in the state.

He also challenged Ogun authorities to provide video evidence proving that his associates assaulted officials.

In a shocking revelation, the Zazoo Zeh crooner claimed he was overwhelmed by stress and frustration, warning that the situation was pushing him toward taking his own life.

He said, “I am from an humble background. I am not fighting with anybody till you set me up. Although you get money by looking for trouble but I did not fight no one,” he said in a mixture of pidgin English and Yoruba.

“They came to the house I am just building and you took my boys. There kids I am taking care of. We have apprentices among them learning different trades.

“They lied against us. My glory will kill my enemy. The house they sealed was the land from which I exhumed my mother’s corpse who died when I was 13 years old. I later built a mansion on the land. The issue of canceling my house is a different case entirely.

“They should provide evidence of where I was assaulting the officers. Those children cannot harm anyone. They are learning trades. I am helping those children. Did they find Indian hemp with me?

“I am begging you in God’s name. Help me release those boys. I am already in deep thought. I must not commit suicide. I did not do anything. You cannot kill me.”