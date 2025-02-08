El-Rufai’s Former Aide, Jimi Lawal Released From Prison After Meeting Bail Conditions

Former Special Adviser to ex-Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai, Jimi Lawal, has been released from prison custody after meeting his bail conditions.

Lawal, along with former Kaduna State Accountant-General Umar Waziri and ex-Finance Commissioner Yusuf Inuwa, was arraigned on charges of diverting ₦68 million belonging to the state government.

The trio, alongside Solar Life Nigeria Limited, the company allegedly used to launder the funds, was arraigned before the Federal High Court in Kaduna by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

The anti-graft agency accused Lawal of orchestrating the transfer of ₦64.8 million in three tranches—₦10 million, ₦47.8 million, and ₦7.3 million—into Solar Life Nigeria Limited’s bank account, where Lawal is allegedly the sole signatory.

On January 21, 2025, the court granted bail to the accused, with strict conditions, including:

– Providing two sureties each with ₦50 million in like sum

– The sureties must own landed property in Kaduna with verifiable Certificates of Occupancy

– Defendants were to surrender their international, national, and official passports to the court’s Deputy Chief Registrar

Justice Aikawa, who presided over the case, delegated the signing of the release order to another judge before leaving on an official trip.

However, despite the accused meeting their bail conditions, the designated judge allegedly refused to sign the release order, leading to further delays in their release.

Justice Aikawa returned on Thursday and personally signed Lawal’s release order, allowing him to regain his freedom.