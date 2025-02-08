Collaboration Necessary To Address Challenges Of Urbanization – Dangiwa

The Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Ahmed Musa Dangiwa, has said innovation and collaboration are necessary in addressing the challenges of urbanization.

Naija News reports that Dangiwa stated this during a meeting with delegates from Hip City Innovation Centre, at the Ministry’s Headquarters in Abuja, on Wednesday.

In a statement from the Ministry’s spokesman, Salisu Badamasi Haiba, HipCity Innovation Centre is a research, development and advocacy organization that focuses on strengthening youth and community resilience, fostering active citizen participation in democratic processes.

They are also a member of the World Urban Campaign (UN-Habitat affiliate) and Making Cities Resilient MCR2030

The Minister expressed the readiness of the Ministry to partner with youth organizations in order to harness their talents and ideas, which would contribute to the creation of resilient cities and urban centres that are equitable and prosperous for all.

Dangiwa stressed that youths are the largest demographic and the drivers of change in Nigeria. He commended their commitment to sustainable urban and housing development in Nigeria, pointing out the significance of their energy, creativity, and passion for the shaping of cities and communities.

He lauded the initiative of the delegation to form a Youth Advisory Group for Housing and Urban Development, saying that it aligns perfectly with the Ministry’s vision of inclusive and participatory governance, where every citizen has a voice in the decisions that affect their lives.

Explaining further, Dangiwa recalled, “The 2024 World Cities Day event and the World Urban Forum in Cairo were important moments for us as a Ministry. They reinforced the importance of collaboration and innovation in addressing the challenges of urbanization.”

While acknowledging the opportunities and challenges presented by the growth of Nigeria’s cities, he said the young people as the dominant population of city dwellers, have a unique perspective on the issues affecting urban areas, from housing affordability to transportation, environmental sustainability, and social inclusion.

Dangiwa further assured of his commitment as the Chairman of the UN-Habitat Executive Board, to inclusive urbanization, as well as the Ministry’s openness to the idea of a Youth Advisory Board.

“We will work with you to holistically review the concept that you have proposed, make necessary inputs so that it is transparent, inclusive and sustainable,” he promised.

On his part, Bassey, requested the Ministry to consider the constitution of a Youth Advisory Board to ensure youth participation in housing and urban development policy making, in order for their insights, priorities, and innovative ideas to reflect in national strategies.

He commended the leadership of the Minister as the Chairman of the UN-Habitat Executive Board, particularly in the area of strategic plan for 2026-2029 which focuses on areas like adequate housing, issues of land, transformation of informal settlement and slum, among others.