Abductors Of Former NYSC DG Demand ₦250 Million Ransom

Gunmen who abducted former Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), retired Brigadier General Maharazu Tsiga, have demanded a ₦250 million ransom for his release.

A source close to the family, who spoke on condition of anonymity, confirmed to Daily Trust that the kidnappers contacted them with the demand.

Naija News recall that Tsiga was abducted alongside nine other residents in a coordinated attack that occurred around midnight on Wednesday in Bakori Local Government Area, Katsina State.

The assailants also killed one person, while ransacking several homes and carting away valuables.

Eyewitnesses said the attackers, numbering over 100, stormed the area, surrounding Tsiga’s residence before forcibly whisking him away.

Speaking on the incident, the lawmaker representing Bakori/Danja Federal Constituency, Abdullahi Balarabe Dabai, revealed that the gunmen systematically broke into homes before Tsiga confronted them.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian military has launched a search-and-rescue operation to locate Tsiga.

Following the attack, troops of the Nigerian Army have been deployed to track down the abductors and rescue the victims.

Brigadier General Babatunde Omopariola, Commander of the 17 Brigade, is personally leading the search operation deep into the forests of Katsina State.

A senior military official who spoke with Punch confirmed the development, “Brigade Commander, Brigadier-General Babatunde Omopariola, has been in the bush since the night of the incident.”