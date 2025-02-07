You Will Face The Full Wrath Of The Law Irrespective Of Your Social Influence – Ogun Govt Sends Warning To Portable

The Ogun State government has shown its disdain over the actions displayed by controversial hip-hop artiste, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable towards the officials of the Ogun State Planning and Development Permit Authority (OGPDPA) at his bar.

Naija News earlier reported that the singer and some of his associates had allegedly assaulted the government officials.

Speaking on the development in a statement signed by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Information and Strategy, Kayode Akinmade, the government described Portable as a serial dissident and unrepentant rascal who has been in the habit of assaulting government officials without provocation.

Akinmade said the latest attack orchestrated by Portable and his cohorts against government officials who were on their lawful assignment in the area was unacceptable and barbaric.

He averred that the behaviour of the hip-hop artiste is becoming disgraceful and unbearable to the people of the area and the Government.

He said, “We are profoundly taken aback by the unpleasant and uncivil act of the Hip-hop artiste, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly as Portable on Wednesday, in Iyana- Ilogbo area of the State where is bar is located.

“The way in which Portable and some set of miscreants he employed in the dastardly act attacked the officials of the OGPDPA is not only bizarre but a confirmation of erosion of Omoluabi ethos in those individuals and indeed a great disgrace to the state.

“Governor Dapo Abiodun totally condemned this primitive and indecent act and reiterated his avowed commitment to just and egalitarian society as he is ready to make any individual flouting the extant law of the land to face the full wrath of the law irrespective of social status and influence. “