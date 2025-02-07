We Owe Nigerians Apology For What We Did To Remove Jonathan – Fayemi

Former Minister of Solid Minerals, Kayode Fayemi, has said the All Progressives Congress (APC) owe Nigerians a duty to apologize for not delivering on their promises.

Naija News reports that Fayemi was asked in an interview on Thursday if the APC owe Nigerians an apology for what they did to remove former President Goodluck Jonathan in 2015, and he said yes.

Recall that the former Ekiti State governor had said the Occupy Nigeria protest against Jonathan’s administration on fuel subsidy removal was politically motivated.

He noted that they knew Jonathan’s decision to remove fuel subsidy was right, but they protested against it.

In his interview with Channels TV, the APC chieftain admitted that the party has failed to deliver what it promised Nigerian people.

His Words: “Oh, clearly, we must apologize to the Nigerian people. We have not succeeded in achieving everything we promised to Nigerian people. And that’s not just because we were incompetent, but because there were other structural impediments that have made things more difficult for us. But clearly, we haven’t done enough to make life abundant for the Nigerian people.

“And for that, I clearly would not hesitate to apologize to the Nigerian people for that. We can do a lot more. An apology, well, it may give us a feel-good factor, a feel-good vibes or feelings, but that’s not really what we need. We need to get our act together, all of us who consider ourselves leaders in that space. Because if we don’t, the risk we run is higher than the returns we’re going to get.

“For me, I have been extraordinarily fortunate, I must admit, have stood on the shoulders of giants. I was brought up by the Enahoros, the Wole Soyinkas of this world. They were the ones who lifted me up as a young man when I started on this journey.

“And I have a duty, which is why my wife and I have decided to settle on one line and say, I have a duty to the youth of Africa to find a way to enable them to become better actors than I have been.”