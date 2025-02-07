‘We Are United Under Him’ – Labour Party Names Peter Obi 2027 Presidential Candidate

The Labour Party (LP) has endorsed Peter Obi as its presidential candidate for the 2027 elections.

The National Publicity Secretary of the party, Abayomi Arabambi, disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

According to him, the National Working Committee (NWC) of the Labour Party has confidence in the ability of Peter Obi to unseat President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 elections.

The party also endorsed Governor Alex Otti of Abia State’s re-election bid and Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour as the party’s flag bearer in Lagos State.

Arabambi, who said the party is united under the leadership of Obi, added that Nigerians, and especially the youths would vote massively for the party’s candidate.

He said, “Our major focus is getting the APC out of office only through the ballot box if Nigerians so desire, and not through illegitimate means”.

He said, “Peter Obi would once again represent the LP in the 2027 presidential race, and reiterated the party’s determination to support Governor Otti’s re-election bid in Abia and Rhodes-Vivour’s gubernatorial candidate in Lagos”.

“We are united in our resolve to bring about a better Nigeria under the leadership of Peter Obi.”

Naija News reports Obi was the Labour Party’s presidential candidate in the 2023 elections. He placed third behind Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC).