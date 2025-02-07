Video: It Was Only S3x I Had With 16-year-old-boy, I Did Not Take Him To Shrine – CEO Of Lagos Hotel Confesses

The chief executive officer (CEO) of Leuven Empire Hotel in the Ejigbo area of Lagos, McDonald Okpara has confessed to having carnal knowledge of a 16-year-old secondary school boy.

Naija News understands that the suspect was recently apprehended by operatives of the Zone 2 police command in Lagos over alleged sodomy with two secondary school boys.

The mother of one of the the boys reported the case to the Isheri-Osun police division.

Speaking in a video shared by TVC News, Okpara admitted to having carnal knowledge of the teenager, but denied taking him to a shrine or using his picture for diabolical purposes.

He said, “I swear with my life that it is only sex that I had with him, and I never used him for money ritual.

“I swear in the name of my late parents and children.

“I’m telling the truth. Between me and God, it was only sex. I didn’t take the boy to any shrine or to a ritualist. I didn’t do that; I swear to God.”

When asked where he sodomised the boy, Okpara said it was at his residence and not the hotel.

The video shows that the hotelier was being questioned by a police officer after he was arrested.

Watch the video below,