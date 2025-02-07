Two Killed As Boko Haram IEDs Explode In Adamawa Market Route

At least two people have been killed and several others injured after Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) planted by suspected Boko Haram terrorists exploded along a market route in Adamawa State.

The tragic incident occurred on Tuesday along the Harang and Jibhuhwui villages of Hawul Local Government Area in Borno State, on the road leading to Garkida Market in Adamawa.

The victims were travelling in a pickup van when their vehicle unknowingly drove over the planted explosives, resulting in a deadly explosion.

Confirming the attack, the Borno State Police Public Relations Officer, Kenneth Daso, said six people were on board when the IED detonated.

“The IEDs were suspected to have been planted by Boko Haram, and the pickup van conveying the villagers to the market in Garkida drove over it, triggering an explosion. A 25-year-old woman, Adama Yakubu, died instantly, while other passengers sustained various degrees of injuries and were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment,” Daso said.

Growing Terrorist Threat In Rural Areas

A local resident, who spoke on condition of anonymity, expressed concern that terrorist attacks using hidden IEDs were becoming more frequent in the region.

“Our people are becoming targets of terrorists who plant these bombs at night on rural roads, making it dangerous to travel, especially on market days,” the resident said.

He urged security operatives to increase surveillance and deploy more personnel to protect travelers, warning that Boko Haram insurgents were expanding their operations in Damboa, Chibok, and the fringes of Sambisa Forest.