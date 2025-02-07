They held A Beer Parlour Meeting In A Hotel Lobby – NNPP Chairman Disowns Lagos Convention

The National Chairman of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP), Ajuji Ahmed has stated the recent convention held by some individuals in Apapa, Lagos is an open assault on the integrity of the party.

Speaking at a press conference, Ahmed noted that those who paraded themselves as members and leaders of the party were sponsored elements and not in anyway affiliated with the NNPP.

Ahmed said there is only one NNPP under his leadership as its National Chairman and recognised by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

He argued that it was against the law and against common decency, for any group under any guise to refer to itself as NNPP.

He said, “For this reason, therefore, the NNPP did not have any National Convention in recent times and so we did not inaugurate any new National Working Committee (NWC).

“The current NNPP NWC was constituted in the year 2022 under the supervision of INEC as stipulated in the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the Electoral Act, 2022.

“Let me quickly touch on the game some of these former members of this Party are playing, prodded on by some politicians who are scared of the opposition, because they are afraid of their own shadows as we march towards the 2027 elections.

“Immediately after the 2023 general elections, some members of this Party who openly played anti-party activities were subjected to proper disciplinary procedures and were found wanting.

“They were duly sanctioned, but instead of exploring the internal mechanisms put in place by the Party to address their grievances, they decided to release themselves as willing tools to outsiders in order to distract the attention of the Party.

“They have been jumping from pillar to post, going from one court to the other, and swiftly losing one case after another, in practically every corner of the country. They have been to, and lost, in courts in Abuja, Ekiti, Port Harcourt, Awka, Kano, and Katsina, all the time desperately seeking to mislead the courts and abuse all known court processes. All those have failed.

“In their confusion, in November 2024, they took themselves to Court in Abia State, in the name of NNPP. Meanwhile, an Abuja Federal High Court as far back as April 2024 had ruled that, as expelled former members of the Party, they should stop parading themselves as NNPP members or leaders in any shape or form.

“The Federal High Court judgment of 18th April, 2024, declared them as impostors, having been expelled by the party, and as such can neither sue in the name of the party nor against the party.

“This same hired and sponsored emergency collection of characters gathered themselves in Lagos three days ago in the name of NNPP to hold a ludicrous charade of tipsy comedians, when a Court of competent jurisdiction in Abuja on gave a clear and unmistakable injunction against them not to hold that meeting. They defied the court ruling and went ahead to hold a beer parlour meeting in a hotel lobby which they now called National Convention.

“We want to use this medium to inform and confirm to the world that the NNPP does not operate from Apapa, we did not hold any convention this year in any hotel lobby in Lagos.”