Super Eagles Players To Fly Separately To Kigali For 2026 World Cup Qualifiers

The Super Eagles are gearing up for their crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against the Amavubi of Rwanda, with players set to fly directly to Kigali from their respective bases.

This important match will take place at the Amahoro Stadium on Friday, March 21. To prepare for this encounter, the Super Eagles will open their training camp in Kigali starting Sunday, March 16.

Note that during their previous away fixture, the Super Eagles traveled directly to Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire, for a match against the Cheetahs of Benin Republic.

Following the match against Rwanda, the team will host the Warriors of Zimbabwe at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo just four days later. Currently, the Super Eagles are seeking their first win in the qualifiers, having recorded three draws and one defeat so far.

Meanwhile, Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye may not participate in the upcoming qualifiers due to his involvement in a betting scandal, which is under investigation by Italian authorities.

If found guilty, he could face a significant ban. In addition, Okoye has not been registered by Udinese for the remainder of the season, effectively ending his campaign early.

In light of Okoye’s absence, head coach Eric Chelle will need to consider suitable replacements for the squad. Here are three promising goalkeepers that Chelle may want to call up:

1. Adebayo Adeleye

Currently playing for Enosis Neon Paralimniou in the Cypriot First Division, 24-year-old Adebayo Adeleye has demonstrated consistent form, recording six clean sheets in recent matches.

His height of 1.86 meters, agility, and shot-stopping abilities make him an outstanding candidate to step up in this crucial situation. With experience at a high level in Cyprus, Adeleye is well-prepared to face the challenges of international football.

2. Arthur Okonkwo

Arthur Okonkwo, 23, is another strong prospect. Currently, with Wrexham AFC in English League One, Okonkwo has honed his skills through the Arsenal youth system and gained valuable experience in domestic leagues.

His impressive stature at 1.98 meters allows him to effectively command his area, complemented by solid reflexes and quick reaction times. Having previously won the Austrian Cup, Okonkwo has shown he can thrive under pressure, making him a valuable addition to the national team.

3. Owen Goodman

The youngest candidate, Owen Goodman, 21, plays for AFC Wimbledon in League Two and is on loan from Crystal Palace. Standing at 1.93 meters, Goodman possesses the physicality needed for aerial duels and is a reliable shot-stopper. With 14 clean sheets this season, he has proven his consistency and maturity on the field. His promising performances highlight his potential to fill the gap for Nigeria during the World Cup qualifiers.