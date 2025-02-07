South East Has Nothing Against Tinubu, Will Vote For Him – Benjamin Kalu

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, has said President Bola Tinubu would get enough votes from the South East in 2027.

Naija News reports that Kalu said President Tinubu has shown commitment to addressing the needs of the South East region.

In an interview with TVC, on Friday, the All Progressives Congress (APC) lawmaker stated that the region has been feeling the impacts of the President’s administration.

“Mr President is taking the right steps. From the time he emerged till now, he has taken right steps towards that region. The region is beginning to feel part of this nation. The region has nothing against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and we are the ambassadors. Let me say it again, I was one of those who spoke to the president before he even picked up the form to run.

“I was the secretary of the national assembly ambassadors for Tinubu. So we are the ones who went and he actually begged him, you need to be on the board to run for this position. We did that because we saw in him a man who is not influenced by a tribe, a nationalist, a man who is, who believes in equity and fairness. You can see what is happening in the South East gradually.

“He has given us the Minister of Works, one of the biggest ministries. He gave us the Chief of Nava Staff. To take care of our natural resources. Many don’t know that the Chief of Naval staff in charge of the waterways, where our oil and everything goes through, is being controlled by an Igbo man.

“He supported the South East to have the deputy speaker. I can go on and go on now South East Development Commission is there. Many said he will not sign it, he signed it. Many said he will not appoint the board, he appointed. Many said that he’s not going to fund it. He has about ₦341 billion to it now. Although we are asking for more. So he’s taking the right step, making the right appointment.

“Is that enough? No. Some of us who are representing the zone, we are like Oliver Twist, we are asking for more,” he said.

President Promises to Address Shortchange In Ministers

The Bende, Abia State lawmaker disclosed that he met the President and complained about giving the region only Ministers of State.

He stated that the President already promised to address the concern. He noted that it was his job to let the President know the concerns of people of the region and also proclaim what he did for the region.

“I went to him last time and I said, Mr President, I don’t have enough ministers in my area. We have most of the Ministers of State dominating in my area, it ought not to be so. Mr President said he is looking into it, though he has given us Minister of Works and other ones that he mentioned. But it’s my duty as a representative my people to keep pushing for the needs of my people before the President. It’s my job. And I will keep doing that, but also it’s my job to let my people know what the President is doing.

“Many people will see what the president is doing and they are quiet. They don’t want to announce it. I am one of those who will announce to the people of the South East that Mr President has done SYZ, and I will support it with evidence.

When the evidence of the development outcomes of this South East Development Commission will start coming out, we will be the one that will announce it on the rooftop. Because it’s coming directly from the President to the people of South East, no other person,” he stated.

South East Will Vote Tinubu In 2027

Addressing concerns that the South East did not vote for the President in the 2023 general election, the Deputy Speaker assured that his works in the region would motivate the people to vote for him in 2027.

“So we’ll give him that credit. When the people of South East see this love for them, this embracing of the region, what will make them not vote for him? And moreover, I mean, he’s our brother. This is the first time in a long while after eight years that the power is coming to the South. We are from the South East.

“Are we going to leave southern president and not support him fully, we will support him fully, coming from this side of the country. We should expect more votes from the South East. I’m assuring you that we are working towards that right now,” he added.