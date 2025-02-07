“Show No Mercy To Criminals” – CDS Musa Issues War Cry As He Reveals Status Of Bello Turji, Others

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa, has ordered the military to show no mercy in eliminating terrorists, bandits and other criminals threatening Nigeria’s national security.

General Musa also disclosed that President Bola Tinubu, has ordered them to do whatever it takes to eliminate the threats and keep the nation safe.

Naija News reports Musa made the call on Friday while speaking during the closing session of the CDS Joint Security Task Force Commanders Conference.

In his speech, the CDS confirmed that joint operations involving the Nigerian Army, Nigerian Air Force, and Nigerian Navy have eliminated notorious bandit leader Kachana Nafaresh and several of his fighters during a raid in Zamfara’s Zulu local government forests.

“President Bola Tinubu has given us a mandate to secure Nigeria, and that means doing whatever it takes, with no mercy for any criminal who dares to confront us,” Musa declared.

He also disclosed that troops have successfully cleared bandit Sani Black’s notorious fortress at Northland Hills.

“We stormed the camp, burned down Sani Black’s house, and forced him to flee,” Musa stated.

Bello Turji Update

General Musa added that troops marched on Tufran and Mashima villages, dislodging armed groups and dismantling their hideouts. He disclosed that security forces obliterated the remaining portions of bandit leader Bello Turji’s camp, marking a final push to eliminate his presence in the region.

“The era of impunity is over,” Musa warned. “The walls are closing in on those who have terrorized innocent civilians.”

The Criminals Have Nothing To Lose

The CDS emphasized why military commanders should go all out in the fight against insurgency, noting that the criminals have nothing to lose.

“You are fighting adversaries who have nothing to lose.

“We must continuously adapt our strategies, embrace technology, and promote creative thinking to maintain our operational edge,” Musa stressed.

While stressing the importance of community collaboration in the fight, Musa assured the troops that their welfare and professional development remain top priority.

“Our service chiefs are working tirelessly to ensure that we have the resources needed to secure Nigeria. We must reward those who perform excellently and hold accountable those who fail,” Musa concluded.