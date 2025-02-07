Rights Abuses: Adeyanju Petitions US, UK, Canada To Impose Visa Ban On Nigeria Police Spokesperson, Adejobi

Popular human rights activist and lawyer, Deji Adeyanju, along with his legal team, has submitted a formal request to the United States (US), United Kingdom (UK), Canada, and the European Union, urging them to impose a visa restriction on the Police Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi.

Dated February 4, 2025, the petition alleges that Adejobi has engaged in the suppression of free speech and has utilized his authority to intimidate Nigerians who voice criticism against the government.

In documents obtained by Naija News, Adejobi and his team outlines several instances in which the FPRO purportedly directed the unlawful arrest and detention of individuals for their online expressions.

Furthermore, the petition claims that Adejobi has repeatedly defended acts of police brutality and has manipulated legal frameworks to target dissenters.

The petition read, “We urgently appeal to the United States of America to impose a visa restriction on Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the current Force Public Relations Officer of the Nigeria Police Force.

“ACP Adejobi’s public statements and actions have demonstrated a blatant disregard for fundamental human rights, particularly freedom of speech. On multiple occasions, he has asserted that insulting police officers is a criminal offence in Nigeria, an assertion that legal experts and human rights advocates have widely condemned.

“For example, in a widely circulated tweet on March 29, 2023, ACP Adejobi stated that ‘hurling insults at police officers carrying out their legal duty is criminal and punishable by the criminal laws of Nigeria..’

“This statement was made in response to a viral incident involving musician Habeeb Okikiola (Portable), in which Adejobi labeled his behavior as ‘unruly’ and inciting violence against officers.“Furthermore, he reiterated this stance in a Facebook post, declaring that attacking or even verbally insulting police officers is an act of disrespect to Nigeria itself.”

The petition also cited the December 2024 arrest of a nurse, Olamide Thomas, allegedly ordered by Adejobi, after she criticised President Bola Tinubu, Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, and Adejobi in a video.

“Her arrest and subsequent detention have been viewed as a direct attack on freedom of expression,” the law firm said.

Another cited case involves TikToker, Destiny Ekhorutomwem, who was allegedly arrested on Adejobi’s directives on charges of cyberbullying and cyberstalking.

“He was given an impossible bail condition requiring four sureties with assets valued at N2 billion. While in custody, he collapsed and was rushed to the National Hospital in Abuja,” the firm added.

The petition also alleged that Adejobi ordered the arrest of one Charles Uche Ihedioha due to a comment he made on X (formerly Twitter).

It added, “ Most recently, ACP Adejobi took his abuse of power a step further by ordering the arrest and detention of a Nigerian citizen over a Twitter comment. According to reports, Adejobi used his position to unlawfully detain Mr. Charles Uche Ihedioha simply for expressing an opinion online.

“This incident underscores his pattern of using state power to silence critics, violating both Nigerian laws and international human rights standards.

“When Mr. Daniel’s father, Mr. Nathaniel Ihedioha, went to the police station to see his son, ACP Adejobi ordered that the officers who granted him entry be locked up. This action further highlights Adejobi’s power-drunk tendencies and his blatant abuse of authority.”

The petition further asserted that Adejobi has repeatedly justified acts of police brutality, sighting a recent report where the force mouthpiece justified excessive force used by officers and dismissed calls for accountability, further proving his complicity in the continued abuse of Nigerian citizens.

The law firm called on the US and other nations to take firm action against Adejobi.

“We believe such action would send a strong message that individuals who suppress freedom of speech and undermine democratic principles will not be welcomed in the United States,” it said.

See copy of the petitions below: