Presidency, House Of Reps Move To Tackle Unauthorised NIN-SIM Linkage

President Bola Tinubu has directed an inter-ministerial committee to investigate allegations that telecom operators have linked National Identification Numbers (NIN) to subscribers’ SIM cards without their consent.

Sources within the Presidency confirmed that Tinubu issued the directive on Tuesday during the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the State House in Abuja.

The committee includes the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu; the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo; the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Atiku Bagudu; the Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani; and the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Nentawe Yilwatda.

Following a briefing from the Minister of Interior, Tinubu instructed the committee to look into the issue and ensure that the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction receives accurate data to carry out its mandate effectively.

According to The Punch, a source familiar with the discussions at Tuesday’s FEC meeting revealed, “It is an inter-ministerial committee; the President asked the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, the Minister of Interior, the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, the Minister of [Communications, Innovation and] Digital Economy and that of Education, too, to figure out what is going on and deal with the issue.

“The National Security Adviser is also on that committee. The interior minister is there because, you know, NIMC is under the interior.”

Another insider, who preferred to remain anonymous, added, “It is true; the President set up a small committee to take care of the challenge of the NIN-SIM linkage. The one involving Telcos. He wants that issue resolved as soon as possible.”

However, there was no clear indication of the timeline given to the committee to conclude the investigation and report back to the President.

Naija News understands that some telecommunications companies linked customers’ NINs to mobile SIM cards without their knowledge or consent.

Some subscribers found that their numbers were linked to unfamiliar NINs, while others discovered that their NIN had been attached to multiple SIM cards without authorisation.

Consumer advocacy groups and affected individuals have raised concerns over the issue, calling for transparency and stronger data protection measures.

House of Representatives Opens Inquiry into Unauthorised NIN-SIM Linkage

The House of Representatives has launched an independent investigation into the alleged unauthorised linking of National Identification Numbers (NIN) to SIM cards.

This move follows a motion presented during Wednesday’s plenary session by Rep. Patrick Umoh and Professor Julius Ihonvbere, who expressed concerns over the implications of the practice.

Umoh, while addressing the House, stressed that linking NINs to SIM cards without consent poses serious risks, including exposing subscribers to criminal activities and wrongful accusations.

He pointed out that the practice contravenes the Nigeria Data Protection Act, 2023, and the Nigeria Data Protection Regulation, 2019, both of which safeguard citizens’ privacy and personal information.

“This action is a clear violation of the Nigeria Data Protection Act and the NDPR, which guarantee the right to privacy and data protection for every Nigerian,” Umoh stated.

He further warned that “The linking of NIN to SIM cards without consent exposes citizens to serious risks, including identity theft, financial fraud, and other forms of cybercrime.”

The lawmaker also highlighted instances where innocent individuals had been falsely implicated in crimes due to these unauthorised linkages, leading to reputational harm, harassment, and legal troubles.

As a result, the House instructed its Committees on Communications and Interior to carry out a thorough investigation and report their findings within four weeks.

Furthermore, lawmakers called on the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) to probe telecom operators involved in the irregular practice and enforce necessary sanctions where applicable.