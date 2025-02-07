Popular Kano-born Business Mogul, AlbaBello Is Dead

Popular business mogul in Kaduna State, Alhaji Bala AlbaBello, has reportedly died at the age of 67.

Reports obtained by Naija News on Friday revealed that the esteemed founder and Chairman of AlbaBello Trading Company succumbed to a brief illness on Monday around 5 PM at the Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital in Shika, Zaria.

The prominent businessman leaves behind four wives, 28 children, and a multitude of grandchildren.

AlbaBello Trading Company is a well-established indigenous enterprise with branches throughout northern Nigeria, focusing on building materials, food, and beverages. Its main office is situated at Timber Shed, ‘Yan Katako, Sabon Gari, Zaria, in Kaduna State.

Originally named Abdulkadir Abdulwahab, he hailed from the Karaye Local Government Area of Kano State.

He derived the name of his business from the initials of his own name (Alhaji Bala) and that of his brother (Bello). For over 45 years, he made Zaria his home, where he was actively involved in the trade of building materials and food products.

The funeral prayer for the late Alhaji was held on Tuesday morning at his residence in Zaria, drawing thousands of mourners, including the Emir of Karaye, Alhaji Muhammad Mahraz, representatives from the Emir of Zazzau, Malam Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli, as well as business associates, friends, and dignitaries from both local and distant areas.

According to Daily Trust, the Chairman of Mamu Oils and Gas and a neighbour of AlbaBello in Tudun Jukun, Zaria, Alhaji Ibrahim Bulama, remembered the deceased as a humble and generous individual who devoted his resources to supporting orphans and the underprivileged.

“The late business mogul will always be remembered for his unrelenting donations to the cause of Islam,” Bulama said.

A delegation from Media Trust, headed by Alhaji Yusuf Jiddah, the Regional Manager of the Kaduna Office, visited the family at their residence in Zaria to offer condolences.

Jiddah characterized the deceased as a valued friend of the media who played a pivotal role in enhancing the marketing efforts of numerous organizations.

He encouraged the management of AlbaBello Trading Company to continue the business principles and marketing ethos established by the late chairman.

Alhaji Buhari Awwalu, Zonal Director of FRCN Kaduna Network Centre, also conveyed his sorrow regarding the loss, highlighting that AlbaBello’s charitable efforts had a profound impact on many lives, especially those of orphans and the underprivileged.

In a similar vein, Sagir Awwal, Chairman of the NUJ Zaria Chapter, referred to the passing as an “irreparable loss” and offered prayers for divine mercy upon him.

On behalf of the family, Alhaji Hassan Abdulwahab, Managing Director of AlbaBello Trading Company, expressed heartfelt gratitude for the extensive support and condolences received from the community.

Alhaji Hassan thanked everyone for their prayers and solidarity during this challenging period.