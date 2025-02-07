Politics Transforms Life – Fayemi Tells Youths

Former Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, has called on youths to move into politics, noting that it transforms life.

Naija News reports that Fayemi said one policy of a political officeholder can destroy the lives and achievements of people in other professions and ruin society.

In an interview with Channels TV on Thursday, the All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain noted that only good political policies can transform society.

The former Minister of Solid Minerals added that the impact he made as Ekiti State governor had more effect on the residents of the state than his personal activisms.

His words: “Absolutely. Politics offers the best chance of transformational ideas in any space. I mean, young people, old people can make a difference in whatever they choose to do. The teaching profession, in innovation and creativity in the IT sector, engineering, you can do all that. But one single policy by a politician can destroy everything that you’ve done. I mean, we see what is happening. I mean, with the greatest respect to the popular majority in America, we see what is going on in that country now.

“I believe that we need people who are nurtured, who are provided with the tools and with the acumen to operate on a larger scale. Because in politics, I mean, I used to be an activist and I still am an activist. We were at the barricades. We promoted and fought for democracy. I ran an underground radio.

“But what I was able to do in Ekiti affected more lives. In one fell swoop, signing the social security benefit system for the elderly people, or signing off on the free education program for multitudes of children. I’ve met many of those in higher education, in professional life outside. They’re doing well for themselves, for their family.

“But we all need to do well for this society in order to sustain whatever benefits has come to our family. And I believe that politics offers us the best opportunity to be of service to humanity. “