Political Shake-Up In Lagos As Obasa’s Impeachment Sparks Power Struggle

The political landscape in Lagos State is facing a major shake-up following the controversial impeachment of former Speaker Mudashiru Obasa on January 13, 2025.

This move has deepened divisions within the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the upcoming local government elections.

Naija News recall that Obasa, who led the Lagos State House of Assembly for a decade, was removed while he was away from the country, raising allegations of a power tussle within the ruling party.

Despite his removal, Obasa has refused to vacate the Speaker’s official residence and insists that the impeachment process was flawed.

“I believe I am still the speaker until the right thing has been done. If you want to remove me, remove me the proper way, and I will not contest it,” Obasa told his supporters while dismissing allegations of fraud levelled against him.

Tinubu’s Power Play And The Political Miscalculation

Obasa was widely regarded as an untouchable political figure due to his strong backing from President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the longtime political godfather of Lagos.

According to an aide to the President who spoke with The Africa Report, Tinubu strategically kept Obasa in power to checkmate governors and maintain control over the state’s politics.

“Tinubu’s style is simple. He picks governors and also the Speaker, who has the powers to impeach the governor anytime the governor steps out of line. This has helped him maintain control of Lagos,” the aide revealed.

However, Obasa’s rising influence and defiance reportedly angered Governor Sanwo-Olu and other APC leaders, particularly when the former Speaker arrived late for the 2025 budget presentation and made a bold remark suggesting he was qualified to be governor.

Muiz Banire, a former APC legal adviser, noted that Obasa’s defiance signaled a direct challenge to the party hierarchy.

“For him to go against such an establishment, he had to face the consequences,” Banire said in an interview on Channels Television.

During President Tinubu’s visit to Lagos over the Christmas holidays, the GAC reportedly complained about Obasa’s behavior, leading to a directive for him to apologize.

However, after failing to comply, lawmakers—backed by powerful political figures—impeached him in his absence and replaced him with Deputy Speaker Mojisola Meranda.

Political insiders claim that Lagos APC leaders miscalculated Tinubu’s position, believing he had sanctioned Obasa’s removal.

However, sources close to the presidency in an interaction with The Africa Report insisted that Tinubu was not directly involved in the move, leading to fresh confusion within the party.

The political crisis took a dramatic turn when federal investigators refused to arrest Obasa, despite corruption allegations against him. Instead, the secret police arrested two lawmakers—Lanre Afinni and Sylvester Ogunkelu—who played key roles in his impeachment.

However, their detention was short-lived as other lawmakers stormed the security agency’s office, demanding their release and insisting that the impeachment was legitimate.

While Tinubu has not publicly intervened in the crisis, sources indicate that he was displeased with the manner of Obasa’s removal.

The President reportedly instructed that if Obasa is not reinstated, his replacement must come from Lagos-West senatorial district to maintain the state’s political balance.

Currently:

– Governor Sanwo-Olu is from Lagos-Central

– Deputy Governor Obafemi Hamzat is from Lagos-East

– Obasa is from Lagos-West, the largest and most politically influential district

However, with Obasa’s impeachment, the new Speaker Mojisola Meranda also hails from Lagos-Central, leaving Lagos-West unrepresented. This imbalance has fueled further discontent within APC factions in the state.

Obasa’s Influence In Lagos-West And APC’s Internal Battles

Obasa’s stronghold in Lagos-West makes him a critical player in the APC power structure. He is regarded as the most influential politician in the district, especially as Senator Oluranti Adebule, who represents the region, is considered politically weak.

He also leads The Mandate Group, a faction within the APC, adding to concerns that his ouster could fracture the party ahead of the local government elections

With Obasa removed as speaker, there is now a vacuum in the district, especially as the state prepares to hold local council elections soon. The date is as yet unannounced, but the tenure of the current holders ends in May.

Because Tinubu lost the presidential election in Lagos State to Peter Obi of the Labour Party in 2023, he has become more vulnerable and thus needs to ensure that his family stays intact.

“You cannot remove your best striker in the middle of the game. Tinubu understands this and that is why he is insisting on Obasa,” says Niniola Moruf, an aide to the impeached speaker.

Impeccable sources within the party say that Tinubu has asked the leaders in the state to immediately remove the new Speaker Meranda and replace her with one of the lawmakers from Lagos West.

“We told the president that most of the lawmakers are with Meranda. He said we must pick someone from Lagos West to replace her,” said a member of the GAC who added that the president was upset that a speaker could be impeached and another one installed without his permission.

However, Meranda who is the first woman to be appointed as speaker is fighting hard to maintain her seat.

Meranda, who is from the royal family in Lagos, is said to have gained the support of some traditional rulers, including her brother, Omogbolahan Lawal, who is the traditional ruler of Oniru in upscale Victoria Island.

“The challenge now is that Meranda is from Lagos. Obasa is even originally from Abeokuta in Ogun State. We cannot move against our own daughter,” said a serving leader of the APC in Lagos.

In a statement, Fouad Oki, a chieftain of the APC in Lagos, advised the party leadership to let Meranda continue and let sleeping dogs lie.

“It is important to acknowledge that perhaps there were missteps in engaging with party leadership before this decision [Obasa’s impeachment]. However, we must recognise that the decision has been made and stands as a fait accompli.

“In light of this, I appeal to your compassion and wisdom to allow the legislature the independence it deserves.”

However, insiders say Adedamola Kasunmu, a nephew of Tinubu is one of those being shortlisted as speaker as he comes from Lagos-West and is also a senior lawmaker.

There is also a push by some leaders in the state to give the position to Setonji David Samuel, the current deputy chief whip who hails from the marginalised area of Badagry which is also part of the Lagos-West senatorial district.

Observers warn that removing Meranda so soon would risk further turmoil at a time when Lagos needs stability to address economic challenges.