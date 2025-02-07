Police Drop ₦1.3 Billion Fraud Charges Against Top Lagos GAC Member’s Son, Four Others

The Nigeria Police Force has withdrawn the ₦1.3 billion fraud charges filed against Gbolahan Obanikoro, son of Senator Musiliu Obanikoro, along with four other defendants.

Naija News reports that Senator Obanikoro, who is a former Minister, is a member of the influential Governance Advisory Council (GAC) of the Lagos State All Progressives Congress (APC) and an ally of President Bola Tinubu.

The decision to withdraw the charges was communicated to the Federal High Court in Lagos through a Notice of Withdrawal filed under Section 108(1) of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, 2015.

The document, dated February 4, 2025, was signed by Chief Superintendent of Police Justin Enang but did not provide any reason for dropping the charges (marked FHC/L/902c/2024).

The notice simply stated: “Take notice that the prosecution hereby withdraws the above-mentioned charge against the defendants herein.”

The Special Fraud Unit (SFU) of the Nigeria Police Force, acting on behalf of the Inspector General of Police, had charged the defendants with five counts, including: Conspiracy, Obtaining money by false pretenses, False representation, Fraud and money laundering, Allegations Against the Defendants.

The police alleged that between May and September 2013, the defendants conspired to fraudulently obtain ₦1,356,057,330.43 from Access Bank Plc (formerly Diamond Bank) under false pretenses.

The prosecution claimed that the defendants misrepresented themselves to the bank, claiming to be involved in the business of importing cars from Dubai for sale in Nigeria and requesting the funds to finance the importation of new vehicles for resale.

Additionally, the defendants were accused of: Converting, transferring, and retaining the funds, knowing they were proceeds of unlawful activity; Unlawfully diverting ₦1 billion of the bank’s funds for personal use; Missed Court Hearing and Scheduled Arraignment.

The defendants were initially scheduled for arraignment on January 26, 2025, before Justice Ambrose Lewis-Allagoa, but failed to appear in court.

The prosecution, represented by Momoh Bello, applied for a bench warrant to compel their attendance, but Joshua Abel, counsel for the fourth defendant (M.O.B. Integrated Limited), opposed the request.

As a result, the judge rescheduled the arraignment to February 27, 2025.

Following the police’s official withdrawal of charges, sources indicate to The PUNCH that the hearing to strike out the case could take place today (Friday).