Photos: Iyabo Ojo’s Daughter Ties The Knot With Tanzania Singer, Juma Jux At Islamic Ceremony

The daughter of Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, Priscilla, has tied the knot with Tanzanian singer, Juma Jux, at an Islamic ceremony.

Naija News reports that the Nikka was held in Tanzania on Friday and attended by close friends and family, including social media influencer, Enioluwa Adeoluwa, Tanzanian singer, Diamond Platinumz, and his wife.

Many believe the Islamic ceremony is the first planned event, and fans eagerly await a celebration in Nigeria.

In September 2024, Iyabo Ojo confirmed Priscilla’s engagement to Juma Jux, with photos and videos of the pair circulating online at the time.

The artist had also visited Nigeria to spend time with the thespian’s family, during which he joined Priscilla to embrace the Yoruba culture by donning matching traditional attire for a photo shoot.

See photos below:

Meanwhile, Nollywood Box office queen, Funke Akindele, has acknowledged the massive roles her colleagues, Sikiratu Sindodo and Iyabo Ojo, played in her rise to fame.

Naija News reports that the movie star made this known in a video via her Snapchat.

Funke, who is currently on vacation in Ghana with her friend, Eniola Badmus, and content creator, Kamo, revealed her decision to use her career challenges to encourage others.

Recounting the challenges she faced before her breakthrough in the film industry, Funke stated that she used to borrow clothes from Sindodo to look classy on movie sets.

The thespian added that Iyabo Ojo was very nice to her and would fight for her on movie sets.