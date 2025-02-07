Photos: Five Gun Running, Kidnapping Suspects Arrested In Nasarawa

The Commandant General’s Special Intelligence Squad of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has reported the arrest of five individuals suspected of engaging in illegal firearms possession, arms trafficking, kidnapping, banditry, and job racketeering.

The NSCDC spokesperson, Babawale Afolabi, stated that the operation led to the recovery of multiple items, such as two automatic rifles with three magazines, an AK-47 rifle containing 15 live rounds, an FN rifle with two live rounds, a live cartridge, and nine locally-made pistols.

He further noted the seizure of a bayonet and two sets of uniforms belonging to the Nigerian Forest Security Services.

The arrested individuals, identified as Umar Ibrahim, Nura Abubakar, and Mohammed Sule, are currently in custody at Ukoso Komva Ward in the Wamba Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

The Service Spokesman indicated that the suspects were intercepted while en route to deliver firearms to a purchaser.

During questioning, three of the suspects alleged that they were misled into participating in the crime by an individual named Ali, who remains at large and had previously invited them to assist with the sale of firearms in his possession.

“They were, however, apprehended on their way to deliver it to the buyer,” Afolabi noted in a statement issued on Thursday.