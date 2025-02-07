Pepe Reveals How He Turned Down Ronaldo’s Offer At Real Madrid

Former Real Madrid and Portuguese defender, Pepe said his countryman, Cristiano Ronaldo tried to convince him to remain at the Santiago Bernabeu by offering him a part of his salary.

Despite Ronaldo’s generous gesture, Pepe ultimately decided to leave Madrid in 2017, making the move to Turkish club Besiktas for reasons that were not related to finances. The decision stemmed from personal challenges he faced at the time, along with a desire for a new experience in his career.

Pepe and Ronaldo have always shared a strong connection, both on and off the pitch. The two players not only teamed up at Real Madrid but also represented their national team, Portugal, and even began their journey together at the Sporting CP academy.

Their paths beautifully intertwined as they reunited at Real Madrid in 2009, where they forged a formidable alliance on the field.

Throughout their tenure at Madrid, Pepe enjoyed a successful partnership with Sergio Ramos, forming one of the most feared defensive duos in football.

Pepe was a key player for the team where he was earning £110,000 per week. However, when it came time for the Portuguese defender to leave Madrid, he chose to join Besiktas as a free agent in search of a different chapter in his professional life.

Ronaldo, who was earning a staggering £365,000 per week at that time, desperately wanted to keep Pepe in Madrid. In an emotional exchange, Ronaldo approached Pepe, saying, “If it’s about the money, mate, I’ll give up my money to give it to you!” To which Pepe responded, “No, thank God it’s not about that; it’s for other reasons.”

In an interview with Renascenca, Pepe explained that he was seeking a return to the joy of football and felt it was time for a change.