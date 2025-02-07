‘Our Highways Are Death Traps’ — TUC Condemns FG’s Toll Gate Plan

The Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) has rejected the Federal Government’s plan to introduce tolls on selected federal roads, arguing that it would amount to exploitation given the poor state of the country’s road network.

Additionally, the union opposed any proposed increase in telecom tariffs, warning that such a move would worsen the already dire economic situation for Nigerians.

Speaking at the 1st Quarter 2025 National Administrative Council (NAC) meeting in Abuja, TUC President Comrade Festus Osifo made it clear that imposing tolls on roads in disrepair is unfair to citizens.

He argued that the government should focus on fixing the country’s roads before even considering toll collection.

Osifo also condemned policies like the naira flotation, saying they have contributed to worsening economic conditions.

He criticized the government’s tendency to implement major decisions without consulting key stakeholders.

“It is frustrating and unjust to impose tolls on roads that are unpaved, dilapidated, and riddled with potholes,” he stated.

A communiqué released after the meeting reinforced the union’s stance: “NAC deliberated on the proposed introduction of toll gates on selected federal roads and strongly condemned it in its entirety.

“While we acknowledge that tolling is a globally recognized method of generating revenue for road maintenance, it is unacceptable to impose tolls on roads that are unpaved, dilapidated, and riddled with potholes.

“The NAC views this as an insult to Nigerians, who are being asked to pay tolls on roads that are in total disrepair.

“Our highways are death traps—unsafe, abandoned, and filled with potholes. Rather than fulfilling its responsibility to fix and maintain these roads, the government is resorting to shameless extortion.

“The Congress, therefore, demands that all roads earmarked for tolling must first be fixed, properly tarred, and repaired to international standards before any discussion on tolling can be entertained.”

The TUC also reacted to speculations about a potential electricity tariff hike, stating that even considering such an increase shows insensitivity to the struggles of the average Nigerian.

Although the government recently denied plans for a 65% electricity tariff increase, Osifo expressed concerns, highlighting that previous hikes had already burdened citizens.

“This proposed increase is not only ill-timed but also a deliberate act of economic oppression against Nigerians, who are already struggling under unbearable economic conditions,” he said.

He added that the expected improvements in power supply following the last tariff adjustment had yet to materialize.

“The improved service quality promised during the last tariff hike, particularly for consumers under the so-called ‘Band A’ category, has not been realized. Most consumers, regardless of their tariff band, continue to live in perpetual darkness.”

TUC further blamed the country’s inflation and rising cost of living on the devaluation of the naira, warning that its predictions from February 2024 about the negative effects of excessive devaluation had already materialized.

Osifo pointed to the sharp increase in the prices of basic goods, telecom services, electricity, and petroleum products as direct consequences of poor economic policies.

To address the problem, the union urged the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to implement a more effective foreign exchange management system, arguing that the naira is currently undervalued.

The TUC President noted, “These include the skyrocketing prices of essential goods, the escalating costs of social services, the proposed hike in telecom tariffs, the increase in electricity tariffs (with plans for further increments), the rising prices of petroleum products, among others.

“The TUC remains focused on addressing the root cause of these economic challenges rather than merely reacting to the manifested symptoms.

“To this end, the TUC demands a better foreign exchange (FX) management regime from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) as the naira is currently undervalued, as confirmed by both local and international experts.”

The union warned that if the government failed to implement policies that prioritize citizens’ welfare, it might be forced to mobilize nationwide protests.

“The NAC, on behalf of the Congress, strongly advises the government to refrain from introducing policies that would further exacerbate the current economic hardship faced by hardworking Nigerians.

“If the administration insists on implementing these policies, the TUC will have no choice but to mobilize the working class, civil society, and the oppressed masses for a nationwide action. This level of exploitation is unacceptable. A stitch in time saves nine,” Osifo warned.