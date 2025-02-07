NLC Threatens Fresh Protest Over Sacked Workers In KEDC

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has labelled the dismissal of 900 staff of the Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company (KEDC) as the height of illegality and injustice.

The NLC, therefore, demanded the immediate and unconditional reinstatement of all affected staff, warning that the distribution company would face larger protests if it doesn’t comply with the demand.

It noted that there is no justification for such a sack.

The position of the congress was made known in a statement on Thursday by the NLC’s Head of Information and Public Affairs, Benson Upah.

The NLC also called on all its affiliates in Kaduna State to join the ongoing protest by the workers in solidarity.

The statement, titled “Come Off Your High Horse,” criticized KEDC’s decision, describing it as a violation of due process and redundancy rules.

“We commend the protesting workers of Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company for conducting their strike action peacefully, despite repeated acts of provocation by KEDC’s management,” the statement read.

The NLC called the protest already embarked upon by the affected workers as an “heroic struggle against illegality and injustice.”

“We urge the management of Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company to abandon its rigid stance and engage in meaningful dialogue. Reinstating the sacked workers unconditionally will foster industrial harmony and restore essential services,” the statement added.

The NLC warned that stiffer measures would be deployed if the KEDC fails to reconsider its decision.

“For a start, we are calling on all our affiliates in Kaduna State to join the protest in solidarity,” the NLC declared.

Meanwhile, the KEDC has refuted claims regarding the termination of employment of 900 employees, which have been widely circulated.

In a statement released on Tuesday by the Head of Corporate Affairs at Kaduna Electric, Abdullahi Abdulazeez, the company maintained that the recent industrial action was associated with a staff restructuring initiative and rejected any rumours and misinformation surrounding the issue.

The statement further indicated that the management of Kaduna Electric has embarked on a thorough transformation process aimed at ensuring the company’s long-term viability.

In contrast to assertions made by labour unions regarding the impact on 900 employees, the company confirmed that ‘services no longer required’ notifications were exclusively issued to employees of the Independent System Operator (ISO), a division of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN).