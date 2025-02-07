‘Nigerian TikToker, Seaking Rearrested Over Defamatory Comments Against Pastor Adeboye’

Former Presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore, has revealed that popular Nigerian TikToker, Olumide Ogunsanwo, better known as Seaking, was rearrested over his defamatory comments against the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye.

Naija News reported that Seaking was rearrested in Lagos on Thursday, February 6 and flown to Abuja.

In a post via his X handle on Friday, Sowere said he visited the Federal Investigation Department (FID), alongside Human rights lawyer, Deji Adeyanju, and was told that Seaking was rearrested over alleged cyberbullying against Adeboye.

The FID reportedly received a petition from one Paul James Adama on behalf of Pastor Adeboye.

The post read, “We just departed the DIG Dasuki Galandanchi led Federal Investigation Department, FID, of the Nigeria Police Force, where we met Olumide Ogunsanwo in the company of police officers who had traveled to Lagos to kidnap him. Barrister Deji Adeyanju and Marshal D F Abubakar were present as lawyers representing Sea King and standing in for @InibeheEffiong!

“To our surprise, they disclosed that Olumide’s recent ordeal resulted from alleged cyberbullying against Pastor E.A. Adeboye, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, in a TikTok session @seaking303 did in December of 2024.

“According to them, one Paul James Adama, using the name of one “Christian association or group” affiliated with Police PPRO Adejobi Olumuyiwa @Princemoye1

submitted a “petition” to their office on behalf of the @RccQ General Overseer. We asked how a TikTok video by @seaking303 could bully or frighten a whole General Overseer protected by heavenly angels and worldly security agencies , they quickly ask that “we go and come back” after Jumat prayers but apparently they have no plan to free him from their unjust custody.

“Nigerians, I must state that the decline of the Nigerian police force is indeed disheartening, disgusting and frightening. #freeseakingnow #EgbetokunMustGoNOW.”