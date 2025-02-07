NBA Order Lawyers To Boycott An Ekiti State’s Magistrate Court

The Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) has ordered lawyers to boycott an Ekiti State Magistrate Court of Chief Magistrate Oluwadare T.O for his alleged ruling against court processes.

Naija News reports that NBA accused Chief Magistrate Oluwadare of issuing an order barring lawyers from applying for a lift on a freezing order and directing the arrest of any lawyer who appeals such an order.

In a statement, published on its X handle on Thursday, NBA described the Chief Magistrate’s order as a grave violation of legal ethics and due process.

The body reaffirmed its commitment to upholding the Constitution and the rights of lawyers to defend their clients in line with the law.

It read: “Following confirmation that Chief Magistrate Oluwadare T.O. Esq. issued an order barring lawyers from applying to lift a freezing order—and even directing their arrest.

“The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has taken firm action to address this grave violation of legal ethics and due process.

“At its meeting, NEC resolved as follows: Immediate boycott of Magistrate Oluwadare T.O. Esq.’s court by all lawyers.

“A formal petition will be filed against the Magistrate, urging the Chief Judge of Ekiti State to relieve him of all judicial duties.

“The Judicial Service Commission of Ekiti State will be petitioned to investigate and take disciplinary action against the Magistrate.

“If it is confirmed that the applicant in the case is a lawyer, the NBA will petition the appropriate authorities for disciplinary action.

“The NBA will also write to the Chief Judges of Nassarawa and Kogi States to address the growing concerns over fake and outrageous court orders emanating from those jurisdictions.

“The NBA remains unwavering in its commitment to upholding the rule of law and protecting the independence of the legal profession. Any attempt to intimidate lawyers or subvert due process will not be tolerated.”