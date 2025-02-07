National Single Window Will Reduce Cost Of Business At Ports – Oyetola

The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Gboyega Oyetola, has said the National Single Window (NSW) would reduce costs at ports and increase ease of doing business at the ports.

Naija News reports that Oyetola said the NWS would streamline operations, improve transparency, and minimize delays.

Speaking at the launch of the NWS on Tuesday (January 28), he stressed that the system would not only drive cost savings but also strengthen overall trade facilitation.

“The cumulative impact across all areas, including reduced costs, enhanced efficiency, and greater transparency, ultimately contributes to the overall ease of doing business,” he said.

The Minister further disclosed that the federal government was prioritizing multimodal connectivity to boost trade and reduce transportation costs.

“The executive decision to implement the National Single Window system alongside the Port Community System (led by the Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy through the Nigerian Port Authority) marks a pivotal step in this direction, demonstrating the government’s commitment to modernizing trade processes and maximizing the utilization of our marine resources,” he stated.

Also speaking, the Managing Director of Nigerian Ports, Abubakar Dantsoho, said the implementation of NSW interconnects all stakeholders involved in foreign trade and enables them to perform trade procedures on one platform.

Dantosho added that it provided a comprehensive online environment for all governmental and business users such as importers, exporters, commercial banks, carriers, Customs, ministries, and other government agencies to perform trade operations.

He stressed that the Single Window operation was the global trade best practice for the electronic exchange of information relating to over 500 million Twenty-foot Equivalent Units (TEUs) movements and billions of tonnes of cargo for sea, air, and land transport modes.

“This concrete move by His Excellency, President Bola Tinubu to implement the NSW in Nigeria is pivotal to deepening the competitiveness of our Ports and position the good people of Nigeria to reap greater benefits from global trade,” he said.