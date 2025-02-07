Nathan Tella Nominated For GOTM Award, Copa Del Rey Draw Holds On Wednesday

Super Eagles winger Nathan Tella has been nominated for Bayer Leverkusen’s Goal of the Month for January.

Nathan Tella is one of four players in contention for the award, joining teammates Alejandro Grimaldo, Florian Wirtz, and Patrick Schick, all of whom have demonstrated remarkable performances this past month.

Tella’s nomination stems from his spectacular goal during Bayer Leverkusen’s thrilling 3-2 victory over Borussia Dortmund at Signal Iduna Park on January 10.

This goal marks a significant milestone as it was Tella’s first of the season for Die Werkself, reflecting his growing impact on the squad.

The 25-year-old winger has participated in 16 Bundesliga matches this season under the guidance of head coach Xabi Alonso, contributing not only with his offensive prowess but also with his tactical awareness and work rate on the pitch.

In other football news, the draw for this year’s Copa del Rey semi-final is set to take place on Wednesday, February 12.

The four competing teams vying for the coveted title are Atletico Madrid, Real Madrid, Barcelona, and Real Sociedad.

Real Madrid advanced to the semi-finals with a nail-biting 3-2 victory over Leganes. The match saw Los Blancos establish an early two-goal lead, courtesy of stunning strikes from veteran Luka Modrić and rising star Endrick.

However, Leganes fought back, with Juan Cruz reducing the deficit from the penalty spot and then leveling the score with a deflected shot that caught the Madrid defense off guard.

Just when it seemed the game would end in a draw, Gonzalo scored a dramatic late goal during stoppage time, sealing the victory for Carlo Ancelotti’s side.

Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid showcased their dominance in the competition by thrashing Getafe 5-0, effortlessly securing their place in the semi-finals.

Barcelona also delivered a commanding performance, overwhelming Valencia with a 5-0 victory, while Real Sociedad capitalized on a numerical advantage to defeat 10-man Osasuna 2-0, solidifying their spot in the last four.