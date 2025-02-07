Naira Marley: Nigerian Police Open Up On Reason For Arresting Lil Smart

The Nigeria Police Force has apprehended popular singer and dancer, Idowu Smart Emmanuel, also known as Lil Smart, for allegedly defaming his former label boss, Naira Marley.

Naija News reports that Lil Smart had earlier accused Naira Marley of kidnapping and assaulting him.

He also alleged that Naira Marley had bribed all police officers in Lagos to escape justice and implicated him in a credit card fraud scheme.

The police arrested Lil Smart on January 28, 2025, at his residence in Megamound Estate, Ajah, Lagos.

The Nigeria Police Force spokesman, Muyiwa Adejobi, during a press briefing, confirmed the arrest, stating that Lil Smart was being held for criminal defamation, cyberstalking, and spreading falsehoods against Naira Marley.

“ARREST OF SUSPECT FOR CRIMINAL DEFAMATION & CYBERSTALKING. – Following a petition filed by a law firm, operatives of the Nigeria Police Force National Cybercrime arrested one Idowu Smart Emmanuel, a native of Ijebu Igbo, Ogun State, for criminal defamation, cyberstalking, cyberbullying, and falsehood against Abdulazeez Adeshina Fashola (A.K.A Naira Marley).

“Investigations revealed that the suspect, using his Instagram handle @lilsmart_ , falsely alleged that he was abducted, assaulted, and robbed of $300, further claiming that Naira Marley had bribed all police officers in Lagos and was involved in credit card fraud.

“The suspect later admitted in writing that these allegations were false and without evidence to prove his claim. On January 28, 2025, he was apprehended at his residence in Megamound Estate, Ajah, Lagos, and the exhibits involved in this crime were recovered,” the statement reads.