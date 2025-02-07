Military Launches Search-And-Rescue Operation For Abducted Ex-NYSC DG In Katsina

The Nigerian military has launched a search-and-rescue operation to locate Brigadier General Maharazu Tsiga (retd.), the former Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

Naija News recalls that he was abducted by bandits in the early hours of Thursday in Tsiga village, Bakori Local Government Area of Katsina State.

The attack, which lasted for nearly three hours, also resulted in the death of one resident and the kidnapping of at least nine others.

According to Punch, eyewitnesses recounted that the armed assailants stormed the community around 12:30 a.m., firing indiscriminately to create panic among residents before carrying out their operation.

A resident, speaking on condition of anonymity, suggested that General Tsiga was the primary target of the abduction.

“From the look of things, General Tsiga was their target because none of his family members were kidnapped. He is living with his family there, but after they picked him, they also picked others alongside the general,” the source said.

Military, Police Mobilize For Rescue Mission

Following the attack, troops of the Nigerian Army have been deployed to track down the abductors and rescue the victims.

Brigadier General Babatunde Omopariola, Commander of the 17 Brigade, is personally leading the search operation deep into the forests of Katsina State.

A senior military official who spoke with Punch confirmed the development, “Brigade Commander, Brigadier-General Babatunde Omopariola, has been in the bush since the night of the incident.”

Federal Government Activates Emergency Response Hotline

In response to the rising spate of kidnappings in Nigeria, the Federal Government has activated a toll-free emergency number (112) for citizens to report security threats.

The National Coordinator of the National Counter-Terrorism Centre (NCTC), Maj. Gen. Adamu Laka, announced the initiative, urging Nigerians to report kidnappings and suspicious activities via the Multi-Agency Anti-Kidnap Fusion Cell hotline.

Laka also revealed that while Nigeria recorded a 16.3% decrease in kidnapping incidents in 2024, the number of victims increased slightly by 0.27%. He identified Kaduna, Katsina, and Zamfara states as the most affected regions, accounting for 61.1% of all recorded kidnapping victims.

“The sustained payment of ransom has fueled the crime, as perpetrators exploit families’ fears to demand exorbitant sums,” Laka stated.

Despite government efforts, mass abductions remain a major security challenge, forcing agrarian communities to flee their homes, thereby disrupting food production and driving up food prices.

Laka warned that kidnapping for ransom is expected to persist in 2025, as criminal groups continue to see it as a lucrative enterprise.

To counter the growing threat, he outlined the government’s multi-pronged approach, which includes:

– Intensifying military operations against kidnapping networks.

– Enhancing intelligence-sharing with state governments.

– Encouraging economic empowerment programs to reduce crime incentives.

– Discouraging ransom payments by bolstering public confidence in government intervention.