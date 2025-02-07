Major Shake Up In Police As IGP Egbetokun Makes Fresh Appointments

The Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has approved the appointment of Commissioner of Police (CP), Abayomi Shogunle, to lead the Special Intervention Squad (SIS), Elections Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation, and Safe School Protection Squad.

The IGP also named CSP Chima Ogarashi as the new Force Marine Officer (FMO).

The appointments were made public in a statement on Friday by the Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi.

The statement explained that the appointments are part of the strategic moves by IGP Egbetokun to bolster internal security and swifter responses to violent crimes.

Ogarashi’s appointment would also improve security and combat crime along the inland waterways across the country.

“The new SIS head, CP Shogunle, is a highly experienced officer in the department of operations, Public Relations, and certified in several other various capacities.

“He will lead the SIS in addressing various security challenges and also serve efficiently as the head of Elections Planning, Monitoring & Evaluation, and the Safe School Protection Squad. CSP Chima Ogarashi, taking on the role of FMO, will oversee one of the critical sections of the Force with his experience in maritime security and policing and enforcement of maritime laws.

“These key appointments came at a crucial time as the Force is set to unveil 25 newly acquired gunboats and initiatives moves to acquire more maritime safety equipment aimed at improving security operations on our waterways across the country. This strategic asset acquisition is a proactive approach of the Nigeria Police to ensuring the safety of lives and property, as well as fostering confidence in maritime safety.

“The Inspector-General of Police reassures members of the public of the Police Force’s commitment to responding effectively to any security threats. The Force remains steadfast in its mission to create a safe and more secure environment for all citizens,” the statement read.