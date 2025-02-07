Just In: ‘Nigerians Need To Know’ – Peter Obi Reacts To Tinubu’s Proposed 2025 Budget Increase

The former presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 election, Peter Obi has called for greater transparency and accountability regarding Nigeria’s budget.

Naija News reports that the federal government had in a letter to the National Assembly asked for an increase in the 2025 budget from ₦49.7 trillion to ₦54.2 trillion.

Reacting in a post on X on Friday morning, Peter Obi stated that Nigerians need to know how the resources generated from them are being allocated to ensure that they are judiciously spent on the country’s development and the well-being of the people.

According to him, Nigerians are still waiting for a detailed account of the execution and expenditures of the Renewed Hope budget passed in December 2023 to ensure that it has been properly utilized for the country’s future development and the well-being of its citizens.

He wrote: “Yesterday, I read about the increase in the Budget of Restoration to ₦54 trillion due to increased revenue.

“While the sources of this revenue were detailed, there is no corresponding breakdown of expenditures to justify the increase. For transparency and accountability sake Nigerians need to know how the resources generated from them are being allocated to ensure that they are judiciously spent on the country’s development and the well-being of the people.

“Such expenditures should be directed toward critical areas of development; education, healthcare, security, and poverty alleviation.

“Furthermore, Nigerians are still waiting for a detailed account of the execution and expenditures of the Renewed Hope budget passed in December 2023 to ensure that it has been properly utilized for the country’s future development and the well-being of its citizens.

“I call on the National Assembly to seize this opportunity to obtain and make public the full details of the 2024 budget of Renewed Hope budget. Transparency in this regard is crucial for ensuring accountability, learning from past budgets, and making informed decisions for the nation’s progress.

“As we work towards passing the Budget of Restoration for 2025, let us uphold openness, accountability, and the welfare of the Nigerian people. We owe it to ourselves, our children, and the future of our great nation.”