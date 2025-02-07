‘I Would Not Compromise My Position To Appease Ribadu And His Attack Dogs’ – Naja’atu

The founder of the Northern Star Youth Initiative, Naja’atu Muhammad, has doubled down on her claims against the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, refusing to retract her statements or offer an apology.

In a video posted on social media, Muhammad insisted she stands by her earlier remarks that Ribadu had previously accused President Bola Tinubu, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) George Akume, and Senator Orji Uzor Kalu of corruption during his tenure as Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The controversy escalated after Ribadu’s legal team, led by lawyer Ahmed Raji, demanded a public retraction and apology from Muhammad over her comments. However, Muhammad has remained resolute, saying she will not be intimidated into silence.

She accused Ribadu of hypocrisy, claiming that despite his past criticisms, he is now serving in a government led by the very individuals he once accused of corruption.

El-Rufai Backs Muhammad’s Claims

Adding to the tension, former Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nasir El-Rufai, backed Muhammad’s allegations, stating that he was present at a Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting in 2016 when Ribadu made similar accusations against Tinubu and others.

El-Rufai’s support for Muhammad’s claims has further fueled the controversy, prompting renewed scrutiny of Ribadu’s past statements and current position in the Tinubu administration.

In her latest response, Muhammad dared Ribadu to take legal action if he believed he had been defamed.

She said, “There is no retreat, no surrender, and no apology to Nuhu Ribadu.

“I’m speaking in response to the recent threat and intimidation by Ribadu using his attack dogs and lawyer, Ahmed Raji.

“Regarding my statement that the chairman of EFCC had publicly accused the then governor Ahmed Bola Tinubu of being ‘a corrupt government official who will not escape justice’.

“While I acknowledge that Nuhu Ribadu might have forgotten or chosen to retract his comments for the past, I stand by my statement and do not believe an apology is warranted. Apology to whom exactly?

“My words accurately reflect my views on the matter based on what is already in the public domain. I don’t believe that an apology or retraction is necessary. I would not compromise my position to appease Ribadu and his attack dogs.”