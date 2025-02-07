‘I Need Help’ – Portable Begs For Prayers Amid Allegation Of Assaulting Govt Officials

Controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, better known as Portable, has appealed to his fans for prayer and support amidst allegations of assaulting Ogun State government officials.

Naija News reported that Portable was accused of assaulting government officials who were on duty at his Odogwu bar located in Ogun state.

Portable, alongside his proteges, reportedly attacked the government officials with guns and cutlasses in an attempt to kill them.

The singer has since gone into hiding, and might be arrested if he makes a public appearance.

In a post via his Instagram page on Friday, Portable revealed that his music show scheduled for February 7 and 8 in London and Glasgow, respectively, has been postponed indefinitely.

The singer stated that he needs to stay behind to protect his family and property, adding that his fans and followers should pray for him during this trying period.

He wrote, “Zazuu Zeh. I need to protect my family and property first. London, see you later, no he today man dey travel dey make money. Music is my way, if life dey, man go still go many places.

“Eyin fans me all I need now is prayer and support. If you spoil me for who love me, you go dey die young. Make una sha support me. Make I dey free my people wey dey back, na help I dey help them.

“On God my glory go kill my enemy. I believe in God. Any disappointment is a blessing, Man no be God.”