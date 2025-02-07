I Have Left LP If Abure Is The Chairman – Kenneth Okonkwo

A chieftain of the Labour Party (LP), Kenneth Okonkwo, has stated that he will not remain in the party if Julius Abure is the chairman.

Okonkwo, a former spokesman for the Labour Party’s presidential campaign council stated this on Friday during an appearance on Channels Television Sunrise Daily.

He, however, admitted that he is still a member of LP.

“As it is now, I have already left if Abure is the Chairman,” he said.

In July 2024, the actor turned politician announced his departure from the LP.

However, during the programme, Okonkwo cleared the air on his resignation, insisting that he is still a member of the LP.

He warned that he was against the LP leadership under Abure.

“I am a member of the Labour Party, but not under Julius Abure. If Abure manages to wangle himself and becomes the National Chairman, it is automatic,” he stated.

Labour Party has been embroiled in a crisis as both the party’s Caretaker Committee, Esther Nenadi Usman and Abure have been laying claim to the LP’s leadership position.

Earlier, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) invalidated Abure’s leadership, saying the national convention violated the constitution and Electoral Act.

Last month, the Court of Appeal in Abuja affirmed Abure as the national chairman of the Labour Party (LP).

In a judgement delivered on January 17 by Hamma Barka, the court ruled that its earlier decision in November 2024, recognising Abure as the party’s chairman, remains valid and has not been overturned by any court.q

The ruling came in response to two separate appeals filed by Nenadi Usman, the party’s caretaker committee, and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).