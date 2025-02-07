‘I Am Still In Shock, My Heart Is Heavy With Grief’ – Seyi Makinde Pens Emotional Tribute To Late Brother

The Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has expressed fresh grief over the death of his brother, Engr Sunday Olufunmilayo Makinde, who passed away on Friday, January 24, 2025, at the age of 65.

Governor Makinde, in a tribute contained in his February monthly newsletter, said he is yet to recover from the shock of losing his brother.

Makinde added that the death of his brother came at an unexpected time but appreciated the legacy of hard work and sincerity left behind.

He praised the life of impact lived by his brother, saying, “You walked so I could run.”

Makinde wrote, “Sundo, it’s hard to believe that I am writing a tribute to you at this time. You left so unexpectedly and suddenly that I am still in shock that you are no more with us.

“I remember when you came back in 1982 and we had to share dad’s bed, we formed a bond that would blossom later in life. It was not supposed to end like this. We were not supposed to talk about your passing for at least another 20 years.

“You were my example; you showed me that it was possible to achieve my dreams if I remained focused. You broadened my horizons with your own exploits and influenced my decision to get my first degree before joining the military. Unlike you, I was unsuccessful in that bid to join the military afterwards.

“Sundo, you have left behind a legacy of hard work and showed me that honesty is in fact, the best policy as you were a straight-talking man of principle. You were candid and I could always tell where I stood with you. You were the voice of reason in our family, a true first born – the binder.

“My heart is heavy with grief, yet I take solace in the knowledge that you lived an impactful and fulfilled life.”

Naija News reports the late Engr Makinde is set to be interred on Friday, February 7, 2025, in Ibadan following a service of songs that was held in honour of the deceased at the Remembrance Arcade, Government House, Agodi, Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, on Thursday.