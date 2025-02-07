How Former NYSC DG Followed His Kidnappers Willingly – Source

Fresh details have emerged regarding the abduction of a former Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier General Maharazu Tsiga (rtd).

It was gathered that Tsiga was abducted alongside nine other residents at Tsiga village, Bakori Local Government Area of Katsina State in the early hours of Thursday.

As earlier reported by Naija News, the assailants also killed one person and ransacked several homes while carting away valuables.

The member representing Bakori/Danja Federal Constituency, Abdullahi Balarabe Dabai, who spoke to newsmen on the incident, explained that the attackers who abducted Tsiga, numbering over 100, surrounded his house, and began to break down doors, a development that prompted the General to come out of the house.

Dabai added that the retired general, when he heard the noise, came out and asked what the attackers wanted, and they told him it was him they wanted and nothing else.

After the conversation, Tsiga was said to have locked his door and followed them.

“When he heard the noise outside, General Tsiga opened his door and asked them what they wanted, and they said they needed nothing, but to go away with him.

“For him not to do anything that could endanger those in his residence or neighbours, he said if that was all they needed, they should not worry. He then locked his door and followed them,” Dabai said, according to Daily Trust.

Another source who spoke on the incident, narrated that the kidnapped General had no security operatives guarding his residence, and lives alone away from his family.

The source from Tsiga said, “He used to have three army personnel at his residence here in Tsiga, but he asked them to return to the barracks. He is the only one living in the compound as all other members of his family live outside the state.”

At the time of filing this report, Naija News understands the attackers have yet to contact the families of the abducted persons or make any demands.

Meanwhile, security operatives have launched an operation to rescue the kidnapped general and others abducted by the assailants.