House Of Rep Gives Fresh Update On Creation Of New States

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu has stated that the parliament has not taken a position on the proposals for new states.

According to him, none of the 30 proposals for new states meet the requirements of Section 8 of the Constitution.

Kalu disclosed this in a statement issued on Friday by his media office, adding that the applicants are invited to resubmit their proposals once they’ve complied with the constitutional guidelines.

The lawmaker explained that to create a new state, the Constitution requires a two-thirds majority vote in the Senate, the House of Representatives, state houses of assembly, and local governments.

According to him, “We are the people’s parliament. We are not taking any position on the issue of creation of states. We have heard a lot of people giving different narratives to the letter that was read.

“Let me clear the dust.

“During the Ninth Assembly, we received more requests for state creation and some of them came through private member bills. Some came from the memoranda we called for and in this Tenth Assembly, we have received 30, not 31.

“I think, on that list, they repeated Ibadan State twice. It is 30 that we have received.

“As we speak, none of these 30 proposals have met the requirements of Section 8 and that was why we decided to bring it to the notice of Nigerians that your application before us is ineffective.

“Therefore, you need to comply with Section 8 so that when we don’t consider the state creation request, you will know where it emanated from.

“So, the notice to the public is that you have between now and March 5 to enable you cure the gaps in your application for state creation.”